Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,930 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 47,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $53.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.24. The company has a market cap of $222.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

