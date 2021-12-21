Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $2.11. 42,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 54,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

A number of brokerages have commented on VS. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Versus Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Versus Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.22.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.21. Versus Systems had a negative net margin of 1,026.29% and a negative return on equity of 106.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Versus Systems Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VS. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Versus Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Versus Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Versus Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Versus Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Versus Systems in the second quarter worth $4,893,000. 7.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Versus Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:VS)

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators.

