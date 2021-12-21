Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) EVP Paul Mcnab Sells 4,518 Shares

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $75,179.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul Mcnab also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, November 24th, Paul Mcnab sold 2,567 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $39,942.52.

On Thursday, November 11th, Paul Mcnab sold 8,830 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $135,187.30.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.