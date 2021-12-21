ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Receives $7.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. ViewRay has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $8.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.72.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.12%. The company’s revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ViewRay will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 17,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $99,999.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 89,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $499,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ViewRay by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 397,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 31,585 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ViewRay by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in ViewRay by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,311,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after buying an additional 113,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in ViewRay by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 57,354 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

