VIG (VIG) Market Capitalization Achieves $698,992.66

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, VIG has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a market cap of $698,992.66 and $75.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VIG Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,873,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

