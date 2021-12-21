VIMworld Price Hits $0.0042 (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIMworld has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. VIMworld has a market cap of $23.29 million and approximately $55,378.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIMworld alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001848 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00051214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001063 BTC.

About VIMworld

VIMworld is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIMworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIMworld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.