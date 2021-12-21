VINchain Price Tops $0.0050 (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $287,715.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VINchain has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One VINchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VINchain alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00039378 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006697 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VIN is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.