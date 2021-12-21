Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of VINP stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.01. 53,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11. Vinci Partners Investments has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.23 million and a PE ratio of 15.64.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.92. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 44.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is 92.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 131,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

