Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) Receives €105.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €105.69 ($118.75).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($122.47) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €111.00 ($124.72) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($110.67) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €109.00 ($122.47) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of Vinci stock opened at €85.75 ($96.35) on Friday. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($78.13) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($99.78). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €90.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is €90.79.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

