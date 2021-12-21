Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Virgin Galactic posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.46). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.99). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

SPCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.87.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.26. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $62.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.42.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $300,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 202,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 564.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 32,430 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 91,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. 43.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

