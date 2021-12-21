Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.6% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Visa by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.73.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.06. 52,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,533,534. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.14. The stock has a market cap of $410.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

