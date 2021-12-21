Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 1,409 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.19.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.24. 316,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,582,512. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.