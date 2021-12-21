Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 513,820.9% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 725,001,279 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 139.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,899,000 after buying an additional 27,066,282 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 7,421.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,746,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,741,000 after buying an additional 4,683,459 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 78.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,514,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,253,000 after buying an additional 3,313,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 28.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,580,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,316,000 after buying an additional 2,530,452 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 54,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $2,873,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 471,674 shares of company stock valued at $25,119,219. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PINS stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.97. 100,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,981,534. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.48. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.07 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 70.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Argus cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.65.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

