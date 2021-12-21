Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 91.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $316,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.75. The stock had a trading volume of 165,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,011,386. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.31.

