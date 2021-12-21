Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,908 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Lyft comprises approximately 0.8% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 7,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $358,543.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,936 shares of company stock worth $1,092,339. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.76.

NASDAQ LYFT traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,985,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.92. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.49.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The business had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

