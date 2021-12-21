Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $25.04 Million Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,325 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises about 4.5% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned 2.40% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $25,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,154,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,819,000 after purchasing an additional 29,893 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 993,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,064,000 after buying an additional 79,320 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 766,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,338,000 after buying an additional 86,960 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 718,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,326,000 after buying an additional 98,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,465,000 after buying an additional 16,845 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVDE stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $60.93. The stock had a trading volume of 175,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,502. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $55.22 and a 1 year high of $65.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.88.

