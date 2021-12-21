Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total transaction of $1,235,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $8,872,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,305 shares of company stock worth $15,676,312. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SEDG traded up $16.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.16. 16,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,938. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 103.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $329.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.70.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.83.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

