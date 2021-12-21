Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 134 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.66. 53,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,770,244. The company has a market cap of $230.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.90. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.55 and a 52 week high of $133.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,904 shares of company stock worth $34,618,143 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

