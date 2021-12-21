Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,436,000 after buying an additional 1,302,972 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after buying an additional 1,053,988 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,799,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,098,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after buying an additional 677,456 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.20. The stock had a trading volume of 19,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,886. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.85. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.83 and a twelve month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

