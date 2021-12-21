Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 16 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 313 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.40.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded up $13.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $910.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,959. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $922.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $899.77.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

