Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 24,208 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,208 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 254.8% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 47,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 33,812 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 21,772 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.2% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $2.07 on Tuesday, reaching $87.56. 62,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,291. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

