VITE (VITE) Trading Up 15% Over Last Week

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One VITE coin can currently be bought for $0.0851 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VITE has traded 15% higher against the dollar. VITE has a total market cap of $42.24 million and approximately $8.13 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00073886 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000084 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,029,223,540 coins and its circulating supply is 496,652,430 coins. VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

