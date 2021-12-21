Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Short Interest Down 18.7% in November

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,105,900 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the November 15th total of 1,360,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VIVEF opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.56. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $13.65.
Vivendi Company Profile
