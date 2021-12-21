Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Short Interest Down 18.7% in November

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,105,900 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the November 15th total of 1,360,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIVEF opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.56. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $13.65.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.