Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 54.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $49,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 293,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $28,019,372.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $1,108,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $98.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.60. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $102.27.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.