Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,629 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NIO. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIO during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC cut their target price on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.06.

NIO opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average of $40.43.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

