Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 1,090 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,347 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZEN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.92.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $338,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $242,145.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 164,891 shares of company stock worth $17,925,955 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZEN opened at $101.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.23. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

