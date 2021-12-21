Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,927,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $349.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.17.

NYSE:ESS opened at $337.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.79 and a fifty-two week high of $357.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.90.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 121.51%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $854,643.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $563,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,157 shares of company stock worth $26,885,395. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

