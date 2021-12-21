Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock Price Down 9.2% on Insider Selling

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) dropped 9.2% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.29. Approximately 173,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,455,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

Specifically, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $258,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRM shares. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vroom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.09.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average is $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vroom by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Vroom by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Vroom by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vroom by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

