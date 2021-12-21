Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Goodwin Investment Advisory

Goodwin Investment Advisory reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in Walmart were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total value of $61,351,766.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $129,754,391.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,095,218 shares of company stock valued at $852,801,640. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $139.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $386.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

