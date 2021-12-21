Warburg Research Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €182.00 Price Target

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €182.00 ($204.49) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SAE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($235.96) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($157.30) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($151.69) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($225.84) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €185.73 ($208.68).

Shares of SAE stock traded down €0.20 ($0.22) on Tuesday, hitting €124.20 ($139.55). The stock had a trading volume of 104,281 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of €142.88 and a 200 day moving average of €142.92. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €116.50 ($130.90) and a 12-month high of €249.00 ($279.78). The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.52.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

