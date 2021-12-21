Warp Finance (WARP) Price Tops $178.10 on Exchanges

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $832,426.72 and approximately $257,697.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $178.10 or 0.00379308 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00012798 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005344 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00042615 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.