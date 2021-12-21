WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 140,495 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 84.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,495 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 1.85% of American Woodmark worth $20,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $56.28 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.09. The company has a market capitalization of $944.32 million, a P/E ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.90.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.50 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.39%. American Woodmark’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 6,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

