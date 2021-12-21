WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 146,188 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 146,188 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises 1.2% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $527,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $43,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.59.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $333.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.49. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $189.45 and a one year high of $373.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

