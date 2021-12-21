WCM Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,775,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584,007 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $33,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,888,000 after buying an additional 2,472,817 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 212.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,155,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,488 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1,039.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,741 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at $17,470,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,827.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 692,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $13.89 and a 1-year high of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $117,982,075.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,858,261 shares of company stock worth $119,127,159 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

