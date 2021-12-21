WCM Investment Management LLC Invests $29.05 Million in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,331,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,048,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLRS opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 2.67.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 128.51% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.30.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

