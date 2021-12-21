WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 219,236 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,735,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,236 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.02% of Entegris worth $344,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Entegris by 204.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,078,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,068,000 after buying an additional 1,394,877 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter worth about $134,377,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,520,000 after buying an additional 676,350 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Entegris by 43.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,432,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,411,000 after buying an additional 436,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter worth about $35,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total value of $193,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Gentilcore sold 18,498 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $2,404,370.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,131 shares of company stock worth $7,702,628 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $129.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 1.14. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.68 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

ENTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.45.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.