WCM Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,498,177 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,980,000. Atlassian makes up about 3.5% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 3.28% of Atlassian at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 265.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 11.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEAM opened at $343.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $405.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.93. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $198.80 and a 12-month high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.28.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

