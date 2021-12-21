WD Rutherford LLC Acquires 2,230 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 156.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in DocuSign by 1.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in DocuSign by 5.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 202.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 33,675 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,733 shares of company stock valued at $12,544,667 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $148.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.80. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.51 and a 12 month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

