WD Rutherford LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 4.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 6.4% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $222.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $138.14 and a one year high of $238.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.59.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

