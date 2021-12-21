WD Rutherford LLC Raises Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after buying an additional 79,031 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,495,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.3% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,227,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Shopify by 25.0% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 target price for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,648.50.

SHOP opened at $1,282.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,490.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,472.37. The firm has a market cap of $159.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.46. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,005.14 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

