WD Rutherford LLC Reduces Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

WD Rutherford LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for about 2.7% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 175.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $604.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.23 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $625.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $643.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

