WD Rutherford LLC Takes Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,410 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 5.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 4.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 5.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 4.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

NYSE:EXP opened at $154.29 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.08 and a 1 year high of $166.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.72 and a 200-day moving average of $147.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXP. Raymond James lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.64.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $1,120,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.