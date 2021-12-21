Wealthspring Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 642,120 EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 642,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,330,000. EJF Acquisition makes up 1.5% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned 0.08% of EJF Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EJFA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.89. 98,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,915. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

