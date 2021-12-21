Wealthspring Capital LLC Cuts Stake in LightJump Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LJAQU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of LightJump Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LJAQU) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,750 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in LightJump Acquisition were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LJAQU. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in LightJump Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of LightJump Acquisition by 74.8% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 46,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 19,827 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in LightJump Acquisition by 0.3% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 328,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP raised its stake in LightJump Acquisition by 17.9% in the second quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter.

OTCMKTS LJAQU remained flat at $$10.12 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07. LightJump Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

