Wealthspring Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,150 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 53,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 36,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $685,000.

Tastemaker Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.03. 2,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,424. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

