Wealthspring Capital LLC Invests $1.55 Million in Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 155,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,017,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ARTA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.93. 209,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,496. Artisan Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89.

Artisan Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

Artisan Acquisition Profile

Artisan Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Artisan Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.