Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.05

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 429935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WEBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

