Well Done LLC Invests $326,000 in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $214,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 36,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 39,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.39 and a one year high of $56.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.09.

