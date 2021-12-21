Well Done LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,039 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,377 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 33,659 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,023,704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $60.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $254.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $60.79.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.35.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

