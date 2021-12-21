West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $101.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is a diversified wood products company. It engages in producing lumber, LVL, MDF, plywood, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and energy principally in western Canada and the southern United States. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut shares of West Fraser Timber from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.57.

Shares of WFG stock opened at $86.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.52. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $58.99 and a fifty-two week high of $92.46.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

